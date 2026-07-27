“Mendirman Jaloliddin” star Jahongir Abdumalikov becomes a father for the first time

An unforgettable and joyful event took place in the life of actor Jahongir Abdumalikov, who gained wide recognition through his role in the historical series "Mendirman Jaloliddin". The artist became a father for the first time as a baby boy was born into his family.

The joyful news sparked great interest among fans. Congratulations poured in on social media, with many fans sending sincere wishes to him and his spouse.

In recent years, Jahongir Abdumalikov has won the hearts of viewers with his successful roles in films and TV series. Now, alongside his creative career, he has achieved one of the most important chapters of his life — the happiness of fatherhood.