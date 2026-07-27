Foreign exchange rates for July 28 have been announced

·137·Economy
Foreign exchange rates for July 28 have been announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official foreign exchange rates for July 28, 2026. Accordingly, the US dollar decreased by 30.16 soums to 11,988.92 soums.

• Euro decreased by 25.96 soums to 13,663.77 soums.
• Russian ruble decreased by 0.38 soums to 153.49 soums.
• Pound sterling decreased by 23.38 soums to 15,984.83 soums.
• Japanese yen decreased by 0.12 soums to 73.31 soums.
• Swiss franc decreased by 11.72 soums to 14,710.33 soums.
• Chinese yuan decreased by 2.96 soums to 1,771.91 soums.

Central Bank of UzbekistanUnited States dollarEuroRussian ruble
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

US dollar exchange rate expected to drop on July 28US dollar exchange rate expected to drop on July 28Yesterday, 10:52Borders Closed: Uzbekistan and Pakistan Choose a Route Bypassing AfghanistanBorders Closed: Uzbekistan and Pakistan Choose a Route Bypassing AfghanistanYesterday, 09:07Structure of Uzbekistan's exports in numbers: volume reaches $12.6 billionStructure of Uzbekistan's exports in numbers: volume reaches $12.6 billion24.07, 23:08Uzbekistan has 596.9 thousand enterprises: the leading sector announcedUzbekistan has 596.9 thousand enterprises: the leading sector announced24.07, 22:58Currency exchange rates for July 27 announcedCurrency exchange rates for July 27 announced24.07, 16:1710 percent poultry loan: new procedure to be introduced10 percent poultry loan: new procedure to be introduced24.07, 10:54
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Economy news

Borders Closed: Uzbekistan and Pakistan Choose a Route Bypassing Afghanistan
Borders Closed: Uzbekistan and Pakistan Choose a Route Bypassing Afghanistan
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Dollar exchange rate expected to rise on July 7
Dollar exchange rate expected to rise on July 7
Currency exchange rates for July 8 announced
Currency exchange rates for July 8 announced
Dollar exchange rate expected to fall on July 8
Dollar exchange rate expected to fall on July 8
Currency exchange rates for July 9 announced
Currency exchange rates for July 9 announced
Exchange rates for July 10 announced
Exchange rates for July 10 announced
Currency exchange rates for July 7 announced
Currency exchange rates for July 7 announced