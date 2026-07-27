Foreign exchange rates for July 28 have been announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official foreign exchange rates for July 28, 2026. Accordingly, the US dollar decreased by 30.16 soums to 11,988.92 soums.

• Euro decreased by 25.96 soums to 13,663.77 soums.

• Russian ruble decreased by 0.38 soums to 153.49 soums.

• Pound sterling decreased by 23.38 soums to 15,984.83 soums.

• Japanese yen decreased by 0.12 soums to 73.31 soums.

• Swiss franc decreased by 11.72 soums to 14,710.33 soums.

• Chinese yuan decreased by 2.96 soums to 1,771.91 soums.