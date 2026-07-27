Inter close to decisive steps in Cristian Romero transfer

·57·Sport
Inter close to decisive steps in Cristian Romero transfer

Inter Milan has actively started working on signing Tottenham central defender Cristian Romero to strengthen the team's defensive line. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Argentine footballer has become the main candidate who has won the unanimous approval of the Nerazzurri management and coaching staff. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Currently spending his vacation after the World Cup, the defender born in 1998 has a current contract with the London club until June 2029. Although Tottenham values the player at 50 million euros, the Italian champions are hoping to reduce this amount and remain cautiously optimistic about the transfer.

Factors helping to realize the transfer

Relations between Inter and the player have already moved to a positive stage. Recently, Romero's agent Ciro Palermo held a meeting with club representatives in Milan and expressed the player's consent to the move. Also, the words of Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi, "I don't want to work with players who don't want to stay," are increasing the likelihood of a transfer.

It is no secret that the player's relationship with the London club has become strained in recent months. In April, Romero preferred to consult the Argentine national team doctors to treat a knee injury sustained at the end of the season, instead of staying under the supervision of the club's medical staff. This situation caused dissatisfaction among the Tottenham management.

Competition and financial details

Tottenham managed to strengthen their defensive line in the summer transfer window. The club bought Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton for 60 million euros and added Marcos Senesi from Bournemouth. These actions mean that the English club may not oppose the player's departure.

Inter president Beppe Marotta is preparing to ask the Oaktree management for a financial investment of approximately 40 million euros to purchase Romero. The club plans to make a direct transfer without using complex conditions such as a loan with an obligation to buy.

Nevertheless, there is competition for the transfer. Barcelona and Arsenal are also showing interest in Romero, who played brilliantly at the World Cup. While the Catalans first need to sell one of their defenders, the Londoners are also closely monitoring the player's situation.

InterCristian RomeroTottenhamSerie ATransfers
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