«The problem lies in management!» — The President stated the main shortcoming in the energy system

·66·Uzbekistan
«The problem lies in management!» — The President stated the main shortcoming in the energy system

An important video selector meeting chaired by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has commenced, dedicated to future priorities in the fuel and energy sector. The head of state specifically focused on the unprecedented reforms carried out in the sector, billions of dollars in investments injected, and the most painful problem in the industry — shortcomings in the management system.

Zamin.uz presents the most important details and figures from the meeting attended by the head of state.

1. 23 billion dollars and 9.5 gigawatts: Historic reforms in energy

The head of state noted that major structural reforms have been implemented in the energy sector over the past decade. Quick decisions and the creation of legal frameworks have paved the way for foreign investors and the private sector to actively enter the field.

  • Personal dialogue and guarantees: Our President has personally met with investors on several occasions and listened to their proposals. All necessary conditions and guarantees have been created to implement each major project.

  • Unprecedented investment: As a result, $23 billion in foreign investment was attracted to the sector.

  • Capacity covering domestic demand: New power plants with a capacity of 9.5 gigawatts have been launched locally, creating generation capacities that fully cover the country's domestic needs.

Resources and results directed to the energy sector

Indicator / Aspect

Value and scale

Attracted foreign investments

23 billion US dollars

Launched new capacities

9.5 gigawatts (GW)

Funds allocated for network modernization

30 trillion soms

Comparison (relative to the previous 25 years)

6 times more

2. 30 trillion som infrastructure and the "management problem"

In recent years, 30 trillion soms have been allocated to modernize and update electrical and gas networks, substations, transformers, and gas distribution devices. This figure is 6 times more than the total funds directed to the sector in the previous 25 years of independence.

Nevertheless, it was openly stated that the factor hindering the achievement of expected efficiency in the sector is not money, but organization and management.

Sharp statement by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the video selector:

«To be frank, the problem in energy is not about funds, because we are finding and providing as much as needed. The problem is in the management of the system!»

Send this important state and economic news to your friends!

These tasks aimed at fundamentally improving the country's energy system and increasing management efficiency are directly related to the well-being of every household.

Immediately send this hot and important news to your friends, colleagues, and social media groups!

In your opinion, what should be focused on first to improve the management system in the energy sector and solve problems? Leave your opinion in the comments!

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