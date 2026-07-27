Minor child returned to mother's custody

Citizen J.I., residing in the "Yangilik" neighborhood of Koshkopir district, was forced to leave the house of her spouse I.N. due to family disagreements.

However, being unable to take her minor child B.O., born in 2023, along with her, she applied to the court.

Based on the enforcement document issued by the Shavat Interdistrict Court for Civil Cases, which was received into the proceedings of the Koshkopir district bureau on June 17 of this year, an enforcement proceeding was initiated regarding the transfer of minor child B.O. from the custody of respondent I.N. to the custody of claimant J.I., and enforcement actions were commenced.

During the conducted enforcement actions, respondent I.N. was repeatedly warned to voluntarily hand over the minor child to the mother.

However, since respondent I.N. refused to hand the child over to the mother, on July 20 of this year, the state executor, in cooperation with neighborhood (MFY) representatives and in the presence of attesting witnesses, ensured that the minor child was returned to the mother's custody.