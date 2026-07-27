4 thousand accidents and outages: President sharply criticizes energy sector officials

·49·Uzbekistan
4 thousand accidents and outages: President sharply criticizes energy sector officials

At a video conference chaired by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, painful problems in the country's fuel and energy system, as well as the negligence of responsible leaders and khokims (mayors), were severely criticized. Specific facts were disclosed regarding mass accidents during the summer and winter seasons, burning transformers, and billions in losses suffered by entrepreneurs.

Zamin.uz presents the head of state's sharp critical remarks and the shocking figures revealed at the meeting.

1. Nearly 4 thousand accidents and up to 10 hours without electricity in June-July

The head of state specifically noted that every year during the summer and winter seasons, accidents occur at dozens of substations, and hundreds of transformers burn down because they cannot handle the load.

In particular, in June-July of this year alone, nearly 4 thousand accidents were registered across the country. As a result, the population and entrepreneurs were forced to remain without electricity for up to 8-10 hours.

Electricity supply crisis and main indicators

Indicator / Condition

Details and figures

Number of accidents in June-July

Nearly 4 thousand occurred

Duration of power outages for population and business

Lasted up to 8–10 hours

Regions where consumption increased more than 2-fold

Shirin city, Yangihayot, Yakkasaray, Akhangaran

Main causes

Negligence of leaders, failure to account for load, and lack of discipline

2. Consumption doubled, but khokims are indifferent

Over the past five years, electricity consumption in Shirin city, Yangihayot, Yakkasaray, and Akhangaran districts has increased by more than 2 times. However, regional khokims and responsible leaders failed to anticipate in advance that the existing power grids would not be able to handle such a sharp load increase.

The difference between peaceful and accident-prone regions:

Despite having almost identical infrastructure and networks across all regions, some districts are operating stably while others experience constant accidents. This situation is directly related to differences in local oversight, demands, and labor discipline.

3. «People and entrepreneurs are completely dissatisfied with the work of system leaders»

The President sharply criticized the lack of executive discipline and responsibility among leaders in the Ministry of Energy and its subordinate branches. It was pointed out that billions of funds are going down the drain because the damage caused by each outage to entrepreneurs and the country's economy was not calculated, and khokims do not know the energy balance.

Sharp statement by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev:

«I repeat once again: the work of every leader in the system must, first of all, be felt in the lives and lifestyles of the people, and make things easier for entrepreneurs.»

Send this important state and economic news to your friends!

Such painful problems and outages in the energy system directly affect every household and business owner.

Send this hot and important news immediately to your friends, colleagues, and social media groups!

Are power outages frequently observed in your region as well? How do you assess the work of the khokimiyat and energy workers? Leave your opinion in the comments!

Shavkat MirziyoyevZamin.uzShirinYangihayotAkhangaran
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