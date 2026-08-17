Energy Management: What Should You Let Go of for Peace of Mind?

·4·For Life
Energy Management: What Should You Let Go of for Peace of Mind?

In everyday life, many people lose enormous amounts of mental energy and time worrying about events they cannot change, other people’s attitudes, or processes in the outside world. In psychology, the most effective way to overcome this is to follow the “Circle of Control” principle.

To make your life fundamentally easier, achieve inner peace, and move toward your goals in the right way, it is important to clearly distinguish what is within your power and what lies beyond your control.

1. Outside Your Control (Factors Beyond Your Control)

You should stop wasting energy and nerves on the following matters, because it is impossible to control them directly:

  • Other people’s opinions and views: What those around you think about you or their personal beliefs;

  • Economic and global processes: Inflation, market prices, or the changing algorithms of social media;

  • Other people’s achievements and results: The success of other people, how their endeavors turn out, or the choices they make in life;

  • The past: Mistakes, events, and missed opportunities that have already occurred;

  • Others’ attitudes and negative emotions: How other people treat you, as well as their envy, hostility, resentment, or anger.

2. Within Your Control (Aspects Under Your Full Control)

Your real power, success, and quality of life should be directed precisely toward these areas:

  • Personal boundaries and energy: Knowing where to say “no” and choosing where to invest your strength and energy;

  • Attitude and reaction: Managing how you respond to any situation or external criticism;

  • Communication and speech culture: Choosing which words to use and what tone to speak to people in;

  • Choice of environment and community: Deciding whose advice to listen to, whom to work with, and whose company to spend your time in;

  • Personal development and time management: Creating a schedule and a plan for learning and working on yourself;

  • Inner dialogue and self-esteem: The kind of monologue you maintain with yourself—not criticizing yourself, but supporting yourself—and the degree to which you value who you are.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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