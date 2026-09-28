What does the taste of an egg depend on?

What a chicken feeds on can affect the taste and smell of the egg. Studies conducted by scientists have shown that when the composition of the feed changes, the amount of fatty acids and certain aromatic substances in the egg yolk also changes.

For example, when certain vegetable oils, flaxseeds, or other fat sources are added to a chicken's diet, the amount of omega-3 fatty acids in the egg can increase. In some cases, these changes are also noticeable in the smell and taste of the egg.

Interestingly, the chicken's feed also affects the color of the egg yolk. For example, chickens fed with feed rich in yellow-orange plant pigments lay eggs with a darker yellow color. Therefore, when you see an egg with a very dark yolk, it does not necessarily mean that the egg is simply "tastier".

However, the taste of an egg is not determined solely by the chicken's feed. The freshness or age of the egg, storage conditions, and how it is prepared also affect its taste and smell.

For this reason, it is not entirely accurate to explain why a backyard chicken's egg sometimes tastes different from a store-bought one solely by its "naturalness". The chicken's diet can also be one of the important factors.