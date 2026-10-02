Jorge Jesus: The Ronaldo incident will not divide the national team

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Jorge Jesus: The Ronaldo incident will not divide the national team

Portugal national team head coach Jorge Jesus, responding to the situation following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from the camp, firmly emphasized that the team remains united and there is no division. As reported by Sport TV, the Portuguese secured a 4-2 victory against Denmark in Copenhagen as part of the UEFA Nations League, continuing their successful run under the new manager. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

It is known that 41-year-old striker Cristiano Ronaldo left the national team camp on Wednesday, shortly after the head coach confirmed he would be on the bench for the second consecutive match. Despite this sensational incident, the team performed confidently on the pitch, barely feeling the absence of the former captain and managing to score four goals against their opponent.

In the post-match press conference, Jorge Jesus strongly rejected speculations that the star player's departure could damage the atmosphere in the team and his relationship with the players. The expert noted that the team is united under his leadership and that such situations cannot drive them apart.

Team unity and a brilliant victory

"Nothing can stop the group from being with me," Jorge Jesus emphasized in an interview with Sport TV. "I understand the question, but the most important thing is what we have to do on the pitch. The events that occurred have not divided the group and will not divide it."

The head coach emphasized that the achieved result stands above all external rumors. "A high-quality victory with four goals scored, a top-level performance. This cannot be ignored. It is more important than everything that has happened. I want to focus only on this right now," he added.

AC Milan striker Gonçalo Ramos, who replaced Ronaldo in the starting lineup, fully justified the coach's trust. In addition to assisting João Cancelo's opening goal, he also scored his second goal in the last two matches.

"The new coach is helping us a lot," Ramos said after the match. "We have clearer ideas; we know exactly where each teammate should be, both in defense and in attack. This is clearly visible in our actions today and in our recent matches."

The player stated that they are improving day by day and that this is part of a long process, adding that the victory over a strong opponent brought great joy to the team. The Portugal national team will return home to prepare for the next competitive matches in front of fans at the Estádio do Dragão.

Cristiano RonaldoJorge JesusPortugalNations LeagueGonçalo Ramos
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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