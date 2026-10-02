One of the greatest figures in world football history, Lionel Messi, has unexpectedly created a massive sensation in the world of business and management! The Argentine superstar has become the new owner of the century-old Spanish club, Eldense. The Spanish club's press service shocked the entire sporting world by releasing an official statement regarding this news. Will this agreement serve as a lifeline for the blue-and-red team, which is currently going through difficult times in the Segunda and facing the threat of relegation? So, what grand goals lie behind this long-term project by Messi?

A century of history and Messi's new era

Founded in 1921, the modest club Eldense has now become the center of attention for the global press:

Official deal: Lionel Messi purchased a package of club shares and became the full-fledged owner of the team;

Preservation of traditions: The club will fully retain its 100-year history, values, and the symbolic blue-and-red ("blaugrana") traditions that are familiar to Messi;

Long-term development project: The new project aims to reach the elite of Spanish football not only by improving results on the pitch, but also in terms of the academy, infrastructure, and social aspects;

Professional status: The goal is to firmly establish the team in the Segunda and elevate it to a level where it can compete with the powerhouses of La Liga in the future.

Eldense's sensational statement

"The acquisition of the club by Lionel Messi opens a new and exciting chapter in Eldense's history spanning over a century. The fact that one of the most famous figures in football history has become the club's owner is the beginning of our long-term project aimed at sporting, organizational, and social development."

This news serves as a true beacon of hope for the club's fans, who are witnessing a difficult situation in the standings.

Eldense's current state and figures (Table)

Indicator Current status and facts Club name Eldense (CD Eldense) Year of foundation 1921 (105-year history) New owner Lionel Messi League participating in Spanish Segunda (2nd division) Current season status Garnered only 5 points after 7 rounds Position in the standings 19th place (on the verge of the danger zone)

Messi's arrival will undoubtedly bring new transfers, major sponsors, and a fresh mentality to the team.

In your opinion, will Lionel Messi be able to lead Eldense to the Spanish La Liga in the coming years and turn it into a club capable of playing against Barcelona and Real Madrid? Will Leo turn out to be as successful a club owner as David Beckham?

Leave your guesses and thoughts in the comments below and share this sensational news from the football world with all of Messi's fans via Telegram!