Javohir Sindarov answers questions about "When is the wedding?"

·2·Culture
Javohir Sindarov answers questions about "When is the wedding?"

Uzbekistan's chess player Javohir Sindarov was asked in an interview about winning the national championship and his impressions after this achievement.

The chess player noted that defeating strong teams like China, India, and the USA to win the Olympiad championship brought a lot of excitement. However, according to him, the greatest excitement occurred during the meeting with the President of Uzbekistan after the championship.

"When we won the Olympiad championship by defeating very strong teams like China, India, and America, there was of course excitement. But the biggest excitement was still during the meeting with our country's leader after the championship. I am very happy that such attention is being paid to chess in our country," said Javohir Sindarov.

During the conversation, the chess player was also asked a question regarding his personal life. Since Javohir Sindarov and Bibisara Asaubaeva are frequently discussed on social media for appearing together, he was asked, "When is the wedding?"

Javohir Sindarov stated that his main focus is currently on his sporting goals.

"My goal is still to fight for the world crown. I cannot focus on those things yet. We will focus on that later," the chess player replied.

Javohir SindarovOlympiad championshipChess Olympiad championshipUzbek chess player
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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