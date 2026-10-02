Jorge Jesus puts an end to the hype surrounding Ronaldo and reveals the secret to the victory in Denmark

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Jorge Jesus puts an end to the hype surrounding Ronaldo and reveals the secret to the victory in Denmark

At a time when intrigue and pressure surrounding the Portugal national team reached its peak, head coach Jorge Jesus gave open and firm answers to all questions! Ahead of the UEFA Nations League away match against Denmark, Cristiano Ronaldo's sudden departure from the team camp had sparked various rumors in the press. However, the Portuguese secured a confident 4:2 victory by scoring 4 goals against the Danes in Copenhagen. After the match, in an interview with Portugal's famous Record publication, the experienced specialist made a sharp statement about the real atmosphere in the dressing room and unity within the team. So, what did Jesus reveal about the Ronaldo controversy and the players' trust?

4:2 in Denmark — a historic result and a new kind of pressing

The coach highlighted the value of the victory over Denmark and acknowledged his team's growth:

  • The opponent's strength: Jesus noted that today's Denmark is not the team of 15 years ago, and scoring 4 goals to win on their home turf is something few teams can achieve;

  • Flawless pressing: The head coach expressed his complete satisfaction with his players' high pressure on the pitch and fast-paced game;

  • International recognition: After the match, the specialist was already congratulated by many colleagues, who praised the modern football displayed by Portugal.

"Forget everything — this won't divide us!"

«There is nothing to show that they are not with me. The important thing is what we must do. Various situations can happen, but this will not divide the team and will not tear us apart. The main thing is to win! This is the life of a coach. Forget everything... This is called victory», — Jorge Jesus said.

The experienced mentor emphasized that there is no division within the team, and despite outside hype, the players have united for a single goal.

Key highlights of Jorge Jesus' interview

Direction / Topic

Coach's assessment

Future conclusion

Victory over Denmark (4:2)

Scoring 4 goals away is a great result, there is growth in the game

Pressing and attacking scheme will be improved

Players' trust

The team is fully united around the coach

There are no internal conflicts or divisions

Hype around Ronaldo

«Different situations happen, but they cannot break the team»

All attention is focused on the result and the game on the pitch

Coaching philosophy

«The main thing is to win, forget the rest»

Criticism is answered only with the score on the scoreboard

In your opinion, has Jorge Jesus managed to turn Portugal into a strong and united team even without Ronaldo, or is Cristiano still desperately needed by the national team in crucial matches? How do you assess the coach's firm stance?

Leave your feedback in the comments below and share this important interview with all your football fan loved ones via Telegram!

Jorge JesusCristiano RonaldoPortugalDenmark
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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