61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child

·43·World
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child

In Chicago, USA, 61-year-old Kristine Casey gave birth to her daughter Sara Connell's child as a surrogate mother. This was reported by ABC News.

Sara and her husband Bill had been trying to have a child for a long time and repeatedly faced difficulties related to pregnancy. After that, they decided to use IVF — in vitro fertilization.

The embryo was created from Sara's egg and her husband Bill's sperm. Therefore, the born child is biologically the child of Sara and Bill. Later, the embryo was transferred into the uterus of Sara's mother, Kristine Casey.

At that time, Kristine had experienced menopause about 10 years prior. Nevertheless, doctors conducted hormone therapy to prepare her for pregnancy. She became pregnant after the second IVF attempt.

Kristine carried the pregnancy to full term and gave birth to her grandson named Finnean via cesarean section at Prentice Women's Hospital in Chicago. She was 61 years old at the time of delivery.

Thus, even though Kristine gave birth to her daughter's child herself, Finnean's biological mother is Sara, and his biological father is her husband Bill.

This event generated a lot of interest at the time. For Kristine, this was a unique way to help her daughter fulfill her dream of having a child.

Kristine CaseySara ConnellFinneanPrentice Women's Hospital
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