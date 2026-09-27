Murod Nazarov marries off his eldest son: details from the wedding

·165·Culture
Murod Nazarov marries off his eldest son: details from the wedding

Uzbekistan's well-known entrepreneur and public figure Murod Nazarov's family celebrated a joyful event — a wedding ceremony.

According to reports spread on social media, the entrepreneur married off his eldest son. The gala ceremony organized in Tashkent was attended by close relatives of the family, business partners, and representatives of show business.

Footage from the wedding also caught the attention of social media users. Many followers are sending sincere congratulations and best wishes to the newlywed couple.

On the occasion of this joyful day in the Nazarov family, we wish the new family happiness, harmony, and prosperity.

Murod NazarovWeddingTashkentShow business
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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