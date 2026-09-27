At a time when the issue of child safety and responsibility for grave crimes has once again reached the very top of the agenda, Alisher Kadirov, the leader of the «Milliy Tiklanish» Democratic Party, has made an uncompromising and harsh statement. The politician stated that restoring the death penalty in the country for individuals who have committed extremely grave crimes such as pedophilia and intentional murder has become an urgent necessity.

Kadirov firmly emphasized that keeping the monsters who trampled on innocent infants in prisons poses a huge threat to society's peace, and the survival of such criminals serves as a peculiar "motivation" for further savagery. Calling for an end to blind obedience to hypocritical standards on the international arena, the party leader sharply emphasized that prison will never reform child murderers and pedophiles.

«The necessity of capital punishment, fake humanism and child protection»: 5 main points of Alisher Kadirov's statement

The most important official theses from the "Milliy Tiklanish" leader's sensational speech:

Demand to introduce the death penalty: It was stated that the capital punishment must be restored for crimes of pedophilia and intentional murder;

«Prison does not make a pedophile a pedagogue»: It was emphasized that believing in the rehabilitation of recidivist monsters who trampled on children behind bars is an illusion;

Surviving is a motivation for new crimes: It was noted that the survival of grave criminals lays the groundwork for other similar crimes in society;

Criticism of "hypocritical criteria": Blind adaptation to weak and fake humanitarian demands at the international level was strongly condemned;

Warning of clear and inevitable punishment: It was stated that every criminal who intentionally kills and rapes a child must know in advance that only death awaits them.

Punishment measures for grave crimes: Comparison of current practice and Alisher Kadirov's proposal

Classification of approaches to the punishment system and proposed changes:

Criteria and directions Current punishment system and liberal views Alisher Kadirov and «Milliy Tiklanish» position Punishment for pedophilia and child murder Long-term or life imprisonment Introduction of the death penalty — an absolute necessity Probability of criminal's rehabilitation Upbringing in prison and social rehabilitation «It is impossible to believe that a recidivist monster can become a kind pedagogue» Preventive power of punishment Imprisonment is not always a deterrent factor The inevitability of death is the only force preventing further crimes Attitude towards international norms Western standards and the moratorium on the death penalty «Turning a blind eye to helpless hypocritical criteria during the massacre of innocent children» Society and state security Maintaining the criminal at the expense of the budget Radical protection of society's peace and children's future

Legal and criminological expertise: Why is the issue of the death penalty being raised sharply?

Conclusions of lawyers, public activists and criminologist experts:

«Call to cleanse society through radical punishment»: This speech by Alisher Kadirov is the political platform's expression of the sharp hatred and demand formed in society regarding cases of violence against children; the opinion that there should be no mercy for pedophiles is supported by the majority;

Psychopathy and the risk of re-offending: Medical and psychological studies show that pedophilia is a severe personality disorder, and such individuals commit crimes again in more than 90 percent of cases after being released or finding an opportunity; therefore, the proposal is put forward not to isolate them, but to eliminate them;

Barrier of international law and the Constitution: Uzbekistan is considered a country that has abandoned the death penalty within the framework of international conventions and national legislation; serious constitutional and international-legal changes are required to restore this penalty, but the politician openly claims that the interests of society must prevail over international pressures.

In your opinion, as Alisher Kadirov said, must the death penalty be restored for pedophiles and murderers who committed savagery against children, or is life imprisonment itself sufficient? Do you think that the absence of capital punishment is the cause of the spread of such horrific crimes? Leave your comments and share this controversial analysis, which is extremely important for public safety, with your loved ones!