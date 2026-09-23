The official press conference held ahead of the central friendly match between Uzbekistan and Iran in Fergana turned out to be much hotter, more open, and richer in sharp discussions than expected. National team head coach, football world legend Fabio Cannavaro, and team captain Eldor Shomurodov stood before journalists and answered all questions openly regarding squad selection, coaching philosophy, and tactical approaches. In particular, media representatives' reminder that former coach Srechko Katanec selected the squad based on players' height, as well as critical objections regarding players not included in the squad, caused a very firm and uncompromising reaction from the Italian specialist.

Firmly emphasizing that the doors of the national team are open not to age in a passport, but to talent and personality on the pitch, Cannavaro stated: "Despite being young, Hakimov has no fear in his heart and possesses a strong personality. The concept of young or old simply does not exist in our team! I don't wake up early in the morning and pick players out of nowhere. Whoever is deserving in the championship has come. If someone wasn't called up, there are serious reasons for it." The coach also noted that the doors of the national team are always open for Ikrom Aliboyev, and that the main goal of the current training camp is to ensure the long-term future of the national team and a generational change, asking journalists to respect his decisions.

So, will Muhammad Hakimov make his debut in the match against Iran, how will Cannavaro's firm stance strengthen discipline within the team, and what surprise is the national team preparing in Fergana?

"Fearless Hakimov, response to Katanec, and coach's demand": 5 main points of the press conference

The most important theses from Fabio Cannavaro's sensational speech in Fergana:

Muhammad Hakimov's opportunity: The head coach specially acknowledged the young talent's strong personality and fearlessness, confirming that he will be given playing time in upcoming matches;

"No young or old" principle: There are no age restrictions for players in the national team — if they have potential, both youngsters and experienced veterans will take the pitch;

Reaction to the Katanec era criticisms: Cannavaro stated that he does not select players based on their height, and that only those who show real performance in the championship and benefit the team are included in the squad;

The Ikrom Aliboyev issue: The coach revealed that he knows Aliboyev as a good football player and that the national team doors are always open for him;

Call to "respect my decisions": The Italian specialist emphasized that criticisms arise whether the previous coach called up 20-22 players or when many newcomers are involved now, and urged journalists to respect the coach's choices.

Uzbekistan national team: Comparison of coaching philosophy and selection criteria

An analysis of Srechko Katanec's old principles and Fabio Cannavaro's new management system:

Criteria and directions Approach during Srechko Katanec's era New rules introduced by Fabio Cannavaro Squad selection criterion Great focus on physical strength and height Talent, character, fearlessness, and strong personality Players' age Conservative, mostly a core of experienced players "No restriction called young or old" — only potential Number of call-ups to the camp Narrow circle: regularly 20–22 players Expanded squad and discoveries from the domestic championship Main goal and strategic vector Only current results and maintaining a fixed squad Foundation of the future, long-term generational change Trust in youth (e.g., M. Hakimov) Cautiously giving very little time Promise of real playing practice even in major matches Reaction to media and criticism Closedness and decisions without explanation Open dialogue, arguments, and demand for professional respect

Football expertise and insider analysis: Why is Cannavaro's stance important for the national team?

Conclusions of sports commentators and national football analysts:

Breaking of psychological barriers: For many years in Uzbek football, coaches sidelined many technical talents under views like "too young, not ready" or "doesn't fit the height"; Cannavaro's evaluation based solely on character gives strong motivation to all youngsters in the domestic championship;

Hakimov — future attacking center: Muhammad Hakimov's fearlessness and unwillingness to shy away from physical pressure are considered the most necessary qualities against a tough and aggressively defending opponent like Iran; his entry onto the pitch will be an unexpected tactical headache for opposing defenders;

Healthy competition within the team: An expanded training camp and testing more players prevent anyone from feeling complacent that "my spot is guaranteed"; even legionnaires are forced to prove their level in every training session;

Coach's authority and firmness: As a Ballon d'Or winner, Fabio Cannavaro openly announced that he builds the squad not based on outside pressures or journalists' wishes, but solely on his own views — this ensures the team's complete mental trust in the coach.

Fabio Cannavaro and Eldor Shomurodov's statements in Fergana clearly demonstrated that the national team is in an absolute combat-ready mood, not only physically but also mentally, for the match against Iran.

In your opinion, how will Fabio Cannavaro's philosophy that "there is no such concept as young or old" benefit our national team? Can Muhammad Hakimov successfully make his debut and score a goal in the match against Iran? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the hot press conference with all football fans ahead of tomorrow's super match!