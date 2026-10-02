Kyrgyzstan launches its first satellite into orbit in history

·7·Technology
Kyrgyzstan launches its first satellite into orbit in history

The Kyrgyz Republic has successfully launched its first-ever personal satellite into space. This significant historical step is recognized as the country's first major achievement in the field of high technology and space exploration. This spacecraft opens new opportunities for monitoring the regional ecological and economic situation. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the implementation of this historic project was carried out from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, USA. The satellite was successfully launched on October 1st using the famous Falcon 9 launch vehicle owned by SpaceX. During this flight, the Kyrgyz device was part of a group of 130 different space objects launched into orbit by a single rocket.

Space management and practical tasks

The process of controlling the new spacecraft will be carried out directly from a specially established control center in the capital city of Bishkek. Experts plan to use data obtained from orbit to effectively monitor the condition of agricultural lands, glaciers, water reservoirs, forests, and pastures.

Additionally, satellite observations will serve as an important tool for quickly identifying changes in natural ecosystems and exposing cases of illegal use of underground resources. Furthermore, it will create the possibility of strictly monitoring unauthorized landfills and other sources of environmental pollution from space.

Early detection of natural hazards

One of the specific directions of the space monitoring system is aimed at preventing natural hazards. With the help of new technologies, it will be possible to detect early signs of emergencies such as droughts, floods, landslides, mudflows, and forest fires at an early stage.

According to official information released by the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, this objective space data will serve as a primary source for making important state-level decisions. They will also play a significant role in making investment planning more accurate and strictly monitoring the implementation of state programs.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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