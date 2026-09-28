Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels

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Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels

Large-scale scientific research aimed at unlocking a millennia-old historical mystery in the Dogubayazit district of Agri province in eastern Turkey has entered a decisive phase. During the study of a geological object located in this area that precisely mimics the shape of a giant ship, a group of international and local scientists encountered sensational scientific evidence. When more than 300 soil samples taken as part of the research were analyzed in laboratories, it was revealed that the amount of organic matter inside the object was exactly three times higher than the typical soil in the surrounding environment.

Most surprisingly, modern radar scanning devices recorded man-made-looking right-angled structures, artificial layers, mysterious cavities, and a potential network of tunnels underground. In order to firmly prove this sensational hypothesis, the scientific team officially embarked on deep drilling operations for the first time in history.

"300 samples, 3 times more organics, and underground cavities": 5 key points of the study

The most important official evidence regarding the study of the mysterious ship-shaped object in Dogubayazit:

  • Unique ship-shaped geological monument: The giant natural formation at the foothills of Mount Agri completely matches the parameters of a historical ship;

  • 3 times higher organic indicator: The concentration of organic matter in more than 300 samples taken from the object turned out to be 3 times higher than the surrounding area;

  • Right-angled structures underground: Radars showed precise geometric shapes and parallel layers that rarely occur in nature;

  • Cavities and potential tunnel network: Scanning results confirm the presence of artificially created rooms or corridors deep within the earth;

  • Drilling started for the first time: Historical drilling work was launched at the object to substantiate theories and assumptions with precise physical evidence.

Classification of scientific research and scanning results in Agri province

Analysis of laboratory and radar indicators recorded at the Dogubayazit object:

Research direction and method

Laboratory and radar results

Scientific hypothesis and historical significance

Geographical location

Turkey, Agri province, Dogubayazit district

The flood region mentioned in ancient sources

Soil and biochemical analysis

More than 300 samples studied

Probability of ship timbers and remains of living creatures

Amount of organic matter

3 times more compared to surrounding soil

Indicates that vast biological life was concentrated inside the object

Radar scanning landscape

Right angles, cavities, and tunnels

An integrated engineering structure built by human hands

Current practical stage

Deep drilling operations started for the first time

Obtaining direct material evidence from underground layers

Archaeological and geological expertise: Why could this discovery change human history?

Analytical conclusions of international archaeologists, geophysicists, and historian scientists:

  • "Biological traces and the secret of organics": The dense accumulation of organic matter at a single point in mountainous areas generally does not correspond to natural geological processes; this scientifically strengthens the conclusion that thousands of animals and a huge amount of processed wood products may have decomposed here at some point;

  • Geometric accuracy — a sign of artificiality: The right-angled barriers and multi-layered cavities recorded by ground-penetrating radar (GPR) have a structure very similar to a ship's deck and compartments, rather than natural rock layers;

  • Drilling — the key to uncovering absolute truth: All previous research was limited only to external observations; the deep drilling work launched for the first time will make it possible to bring out real wood fragments, ancient metal alloys, or artificial coatings from underground, which could turn the legend of Noah's Ark into reality.

In your opinion, could this ship-shaped structure at the foothills of Mount Agri really be the legendary ark of Prophet Noah described in holy books, or is it a rare natural geological phenomenon? What kind of news do you think the drilling work will bring to light? Leave your guesses and thoughts in the comments and share this scientific analysis dedicated to one of humanity's greatest mysteries with everyone!

Agri provinceDogubayazitNoah's ArkRadar scanning
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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