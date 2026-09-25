63-year-old Japanese woman marries a man 32 years younger than her

In Japan, a 63-year-old woman named Azarashi has attracted the attention of internet users by marrying a 31-year-old man who is 32 years younger than her, and together they run a marriage agency. This was reported by South China Morning Post.

Azarashi lived with her previous husband for over 20 years and divorced at the age of 48. After that, she raised her child alone and engaged in a business selling pet clothing.

Her acquaintance with her current husband began in August 2020 at a cafe in Tokyo. Azarashi found a phone left behind by someone at the cafe and returned it to its owner. A week later, they accidentally met again on public transport and exchanged phone numbers. After that, they began communicating regularly.

Interestingly, in the early stages of their relationship, they did not know each other's real ages. About a month later, they found out their ages. Nevertheless, they decided to continue their relationship.

Azarashi's son is 6 years older than her current husband. Meanwhile, the guy's mother is 6 years younger than Azarashi and initially opposed their relationship. Later, after her son's firm decision, she agreed to the relationship.

The couple officially registered their marriage in December 2022. On social media, they call each other "Princess" and "Prince." Currently, they run a marriage agency together.

