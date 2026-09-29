Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players

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Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players

The record-breaking prize money allocated to the members of the Uzbekistan national team, who achieved a historic championship at the 46th Chess Olympiad hosted in Samarkand, has captured the spotlight of the global chess elite. Hikaru Nakamura, a multi-time U.S. champion and one of the world's most famous grandmasters, openly reacted to how Uzbek grandmasters were rewarded by the state. Nakamura reshared the official report from the international publication ChessBase India on his page.

According to the information, in accordance with a decree by the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, a one-time cash prize of $200,000 U.S. dollars has been established for each chess player of the national team who won a gold medal, and $50,000 for the team's head coach. Sharing this post, the American star left a comment with a tone of surprise and irony, saying "Words are redundant," and enriched his thought with two laughing emojis.

"$200,000 for each chess player, Nakamura's astonishment, and the Presidential decree": 5 key facts

The most important facts regarding the rewarding of Uzbek champions and Hikaru Nakamura's reaction:

  • $200,000 for each champion: Every member of the Uzbekistan national team who won Chess Olympiad gold was awarded $200,000 U.S. dollars;

  • $50,000 for the head coach: The mentor who led the national team to a historic victory was assigned a $50,000 reward by the state;

  • Rewards approved by the decree of the head of state: The payments were formalized in accordance with a special decree of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan;

  • Hikaru Nakamura's sensational post: The famous American grandmaster shared the ChessBase India report, reacting briefly and sensationally with "Words are redundant";

  • Astonishment of the international chess community: Due to the fact that Western countries do not award such large state prizes for intellectual sports, Uzbekistan's experience is being actively discussed worldwide.

Classification of the rewarding parameters for the 46th Chess Olympiad winners

Indicators of the official state incentive and international reaction established for Uzbekistan's champions:

Analysis criteria and directions

Established official reward and facts

Reaction of the international chess community

Each chess player's share

$200,000 U.S. dollars (one-time payment)

A record amount causing envy among Western and Asian grandmasters

Team head coach reward

$50,000 U.S. dollars

An exemplary model of highly appreciating coaching labor

Legal basis and source

Decree of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

The state's highest attention to the development of national chess

Hikaru Nakamura's comment

"Words are redundant" (with laughing emojis)

Open irony towards the modest rewards in the American and European systems

Media coverage and spread

ChessBase India and the world's leading chess publications

The largest motivation provided to athletes by the state on a global scale

Chess and social expertise: Why did the $200,000 reward amaze the world?

Conclusions of international grandmasters, sports managers, and analysts:

  • "Fundamentally different from the system in the USA and Europe": In countries of the USA or the European Union, athletes who win the Chess Olympiad are usually not allocated such large direct rewards from the state budget; athletes only receive small shares from private sponsors or tournament funds; therefore, behind Nakamura's reaction lies not only astonishment, but also dissatisfaction and irony towards the sluggish incentive system in his own country;

  • Financial independence for young talents: For young stars like Nodirbek Abdusattorov, Nodirbek Yakubboev, and Javokhir Sindarov, the $200,000 fund opens up opportunities to hire the strongest foreign seconds, purchase supercomputers, and fully prepare for the FIDE world crown;

  • High return on state investment: Uzbekistan's appreciation of its chess players to such an extent is not only a matter of national pride, but also serves as the most effective long-term strategic investment demonstrating the country's intellectual potential on the international arena.

In your opinion, can the awarding of $200,000 to our compatriots who won gold at the Chess Olympiad provide strong motivation for them to win a personal World Championship (FIDE crown) in the future? How would you respond to Nakamura's ironic reaction that "Words are redundant"? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the high recognition of Uzbek chess with all fans!

Uzbekistan chess national team46th Chess OlympiadHikaru NakamuraChessBase India
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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