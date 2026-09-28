Prices for iPhone 18 changed again in Uzbekistan

·146·Technology
Prices for iPhone 18 changed again in Uzbekistan

Today's prices for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max smartphones have been announced. The devices are being sold in eSIM+eSIM and SIM+eSIM versions with various storage capacities and colors.

eSIM+eSIM versions:

• iPhone 18 Pro 256 GB — $1,599

• iPhone 18 Pro 512 GB — $1,899

• iPhone 18 Pro 1 TB — $2,899

iPhone 18 Pro Max 256 GB:

• Black — $1,989

• Silver — $1,989

• Glacier — $1,989

• Burgundy — $1,989

iPhone 18 Pro Max 512 GB:

• Black — $2,199

• Silver — $2,179

• Glacier — $2,149

• Burgundy — $2,249

iPhone 18 Pro Max 1 TB — $2,899.

SIM+eSIM versions:

• iPhone 18 Pro 256 GB — $1,649

• iPhone 18 Pro 512 GB — $1,899

• iPhone 18 Pro 1 TB — $2,999

iPhone 18 Pro Max 256 GB:

• Glacier — $2,009

• Black — $2,049

• Silver — $2,039

• Burgundy — $2,119

iPhone 18 Pro Max 512 GB — $2,249.

iPhone 18 Pro Max 1 TB — $2,949.

It is noted that smartphone prices may change daily.

iPhone 18 ProiPhone 18 Pro MaxeSIMSIM+eSIM
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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