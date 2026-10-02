Struck Jesus in the chest: What lies behind the conflict between Hojlund and the coach?!

·1·Sport
Struck Jesus in the chest: What lies behind the conflict between Hojlund and the coach?!

The match between Denmark and Portugal (2:4) in the 3rd round of the UEFA Nations League continued with an unexpected brawl after the final whistle! Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund walked right up to Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus immediately after the end of the match and openly provoked him.

This disrespect towards the 72-year-old specialist, who is already facing fans' hatred against the backdrop of Ronaldo's sensational departure from the national team, has astonished the entire football community. So, what actually happened on the pitch and why did Hojlund take such a vindictive action?

Ronaldo's "Siuuu" and the trigger for Jesus

Throughout the match, a hidden irony could be sensed in every action of the Danish striker:

  • Mocking celebration: Scoring against Portugal at the beginning of the second half, Hojlund celebrated it in exactly Cristiano Ronaldo's famous style;

  • Open attack: As soon as the match ended, Rasmus approached 72-year-old Jorge Jesus and sharply poked him in the chest area with his palm;

  • The coach's reaction: The experienced Portuguese specialist did not overreact to the Dane's provocation, simply responding with a smile;

  • Pressure from the stands: In the wake of the dispute with Ronaldo, fans at the stadium are also relentlessly booing and whistling at Jesus.

The Ronaldo controversy and the fire around the coach

"Hojlund, who scored against the Portuguese goal at the start of the second half, celebrated it in Ronaldo's style. And when the game ended, he touched the coach's chest. Jesus, already under pressure due to the disagreement with Cristiano, maintained his composure in this situation as well."

It became clearly evident that Ronaldo's departure from the national team has already turned into a weapon to get on the nerves of the Portuguese mentor for opposing players.

Details of the scandalous situation

Course of events

Situation on the pitch

Match result

Denmark 2:4 Portugal (Nations League, 3rd round)

Hojlund's action

Celebrated the goal like Ronaldo and poked the coach in the chest after the final whistle

Jesus's reaction

The 72-year-old mentor walked away with a smile, not getting involved in the conflict

Fans' reaction

Jesus is subjected to loud booing at the stadium due to Ronaldo's departure

Potential consequence

The UEFA Disciplinary Committee may review Hojlund's physical action against the coach

In your opinion, should UEFA apply strict disciplinary action for Rasmus Hojlund raising his hand and openly provoking the 72-year-old opposing coach? Is this act of his a sign of respect to Ronaldo or simple disrespect?

Leave your personal opinion in the comments and send this unexpected conflict in the football world to your friends via Telegram!

Rasmus HojlundJorge JesusNations LeagueDenmark-Portugal 3rd round
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Portugal training campCristiano Ronaldo leaves Portugal training camp30 September 23:16Cristiano Ronaldo benched for the first time in 18 years, upsetting fansCristiano Ronaldo benched for the first time in 18 years, upsetting fans28 September 09:19Jorge Jesus puts an end to the hype surrounding Ronaldo and reveals the secret to the victory in DenmarkJorge Jesus puts an end to the hype surrounding Ronaldo and reveals the secret to the victory in DenmarkToday 10:08"Without Ronaldo, you are nobody": Cristiano's sister sharply criticizes the whole country"Without Ronaldo, you are nobody": Cristiano's sister sharply criticizes the whole countryYesterday 15:53"The real root of the grievance is known": Jesus openly states the reason for Ronaldo's discontent"The real root of the grievance is known": Jesus openly states the reason for Ronaldo's discontentYesterday 11:00«I will tell the truth when the time comes»: Ronaldo explained why he left the national team«I will tell the truth when the time comes»: Ronaldo explained why he left the national teamYesterday 06:51
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov