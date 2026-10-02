Struck Jesus in the chest: What lies behind the conflict between Hojlund and the coach?!

The match between Denmark and Portugal (2:4) in the 3rd round of the UEFA Nations League continued with an unexpected brawl after the final whistle! Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund walked right up to Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus immediately after the end of the match and openly provoked him.

This disrespect towards the 72-year-old specialist, who is already facing fans' hatred against the backdrop of Ronaldo's sensational departure from the national team, has astonished the entire football community. So, what actually happened on the pitch and why did Hojlund take such a vindictive action?

Ronaldo's "Siuuu" and the trigger for Jesus

Throughout the match, a hidden irony could be sensed in every action of the Danish striker:

Mocking celebration: Scoring against Portugal at the beginning of the second half, Hojlund celebrated it in exactly Cristiano Ronaldo's famous style;

Open attack: As soon as the match ended, Rasmus approached 72-year-old Jorge Jesus and sharply poked him in the chest area with his palm;

The coach's reaction: The experienced Portuguese specialist did not overreact to the Dane's provocation, simply responding with a smile;

Pressure from the stands: In the wake of the dispute with Ronaldo, fans at the stadium are also relentlessly booing and whistling at Jesus.

The Ronaldo controversy and the fire around the coach

"Hojlund, who scored against the Portuguese goal at the start of the second half, celebrated it in Ronaldo's style. And when the game ended, he touched the coach's chest. Jesus, already under pressure due to the disagreement with Cristiano, maintained his composure in this situation as well."

It became clearly evident that Ronaldo's departure from the national team has already turned into a weapon to get on the nerves of the Portuguese mentor for opposing players.

Details of the scandalous situation

Course of events Situation on the pitch Match result Denmark 2:4 Portugal (Nations League, 3rd round) Hojlund's action Celebrated the goal like Ronaldo and poked the coach in the chest after the final whistle Jesus's reaction The 72-year-old mentor walked away with a smile, not getting involved in the conflict Fans' reaction Jesus is subjected to loud booing at the stadium due to Ronaldo's departure Potential consequence The UEFA Disciplinary Committee may review Hojlund's physical action against the coach

In your opinion, should UEFA apply strict disciplinary action for Rasmus Hojlund raising his hand and openly provoking the 72-year-old opposing coach? Is this act of his a sign of respect to Ronaldo or simple disrespect?

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