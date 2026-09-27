Munisa Rizayeva spoke about her relationships before marriage

·68·Culture
Munisa Rizayeva spoke about her relationships before marriage

Singer Munisa Rizayeva spoke openly about her personal life and relationship with her husband. She emphasized that she never hid the fact that she had relationships with other people before her marriage.

"I am a 38-year-old woman. Of course, I cannot say that I had never dated anyone until this age. There were other people in my life, I have a past. I have never kept this a secret," the singer said.

According to Munisa Rizayeva, her husband did not react negatively to her past. On the contrary, he always supported her even when she felt emotionally heavy.

"When I told him, "I am in a difficult situation, I am depressed," he said, "It doesn't matter, my love is enough for both of us." He loved me so much that he said, "I will wait as long as it takes," Munisa recalled.

The singer admitted that even after the wedding, their relationship was not easy. She said there were times when she didn't even want to go home after the wedding.

Nevertheless, the couple overcame all difficulties together. Munisa Rizayeva stated that she is happy with her husband today and noted that true love between them blossomed about 4–5 months after marriage.

Singer Munisa RizayevaMunisa RizayevaWeddingMarriage
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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