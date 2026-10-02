A tree falls on a moving car in Chilanzar

An unexpected incident occurred in the Chilanzar district of Tashkent. On the night of October 1, a broken tree fell onto a moving car. No one was injured in the incident.

This was reported by the Tashkent City Department of Emergency Situations.

According to the report, the event took place at 23:59 on Kichik Halqa (Small Ring) Street passing through the Chilanzar district. While in motion, the broken tree suddenly collapsed onto one of the cars traveling on the road.

Upon receiving the report, rescue crews and partner services were immediately dispatched to the scene. Responsible personnel took the necessary prompt measures.

As a result of the work carried out, the obstacles that arose on the road were cleared. Afterwards, vehicular traffic on Kichik Halqa Street was restored.

According to official data, no injuries among citizens were reported as a result of the incident.