An unstoppable flight under Cannavaro: Uzbekistan rises again in the FIFA ranking

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An unstoppable flight under Cannavaro: Uzbekistan rises again in the FIFA ranking

The Uzbekistan national football team continues to achieve brilliant results in the international arena and climb higher in the FIFA rankings! Fabio Cannavaro's wards crushed the Syrian national team 4:1 on October 1, treating fans to another goal show. This confident victory added important points to the "White Wolves" tally, moving our national team up another spot in the live rankings. So, what position does Uzbekistan occupy now, and why is the upcoming match against South Korea of such decisive importance?

A masterclass against Syria and new points

In the match against Syria, our national team demonstrated a flawless attacking game:

  • A brace from Norchaev: Forward Husayn Norchaev became the hero of the match, hitting the opponent's net twice;

  • Contributions from Esanov and Mozgovoy: Sherzod Esanov and Akmal Mozgovoy also scored a goal each, cementing the landslide victory;

  • +3.75 ranking points: Thanks to this victory, our representatives added an extra 3.75 points to their world ranking tally.

58th place: consecutive historical rises

«Having previously risen to 59th place thanks to an important victory over Iran, the Uzbekistan national team claimed the 58th position in the FIFA live rankings after defeating Syria».

Under Cannavaro's leadership, our national team is drawing closer to the world's top 50 teams with every match.

FIFA ranking and the upcoming test

Indicator / Match

Details

Latest result

Uzbekistan 4:1 Syria (October 1, 2026)

Points added

+3.75 points

New position earned

58th place in the FIFA live ranking

Previous position

It was 59th place after the victory over Iran

Next key match

October 6: South Korea — Uzbekistan (away)

A positive result in the away match against South Korea on October 6 could give our national team an even greater leap in the rankings.

In your opinion, can the «White Wolves» defeat South Korea away on October 6 and take another big step towards entering the FIFA TOP-50? How do you rate Cannavaro's team's performance?

Leave your predictions in the comments below and share this great news about our national team with all football fans via Telegram!

Uzbekistan national teamFabio CannavaroSyria national teamFIFA live ranking
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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