It is important to teach a 3-year-old child precisely these skills: experts' recommendations

Once a child turns 3 years old, their ability to perceive the environment and act independently begins to actively develop. During this period, it is important for parents to teach their child not just letters and numbers, but also simple skills essential for life. First of all, the child needs to be taught to clearly express their needs in words. Knowing simple phrases like "I'm hungry," "I'm thirsty," "help me" makes the child's communication easier. It is also useful to regularly demonstrate rules of etiquette in daily life, such as greeting, saying goodbye, saying thank you, and apologizing.

A 3-year-old child should gradually learn to do things on their own, such as putting on clothes, taking off shoes, washing hands, and putting toys back in their place. Instead of doing everything for the child, it is better for parents to give them the opportunity to act independently. At this age, safety rules must also be explained in simple language. For example, rules such as not touching hot objects, not going onto the road without adults, and not going with a stranger are taught in a way the child can understand.

In addition, it is important to teach the child to recognize their emotions and express them in words. When a child gets angry or upset, they gradually get used to expressing their feelings through speech rather than fighting or crying. Reading books, telling fairy tales, and talking with the child more often will expand their vocabulary. Imparting knowledge such as counting, recognizing colors and shapes through play creates an opportunity for the child to learn without pressure. Most importantly, at this age, one should not demand that the child do everything perfectly, but rather support them and patiently explain their mistakes.