The secret to waking up refreshed in the morning

·40·For Life
The secret to waking up refreshed in the morning

Waking up in a good mood and full of energy is not just about the alarm clock — the foundation of this begins the night before. Most importantly, it is about getting used to sleeping and waking up at almost the same time every day. Adults usually need at least 7 hours of quality sleep per night.

There is no single "ideal" bedtime that is the same for everyone. The important thing is to get used to going to sleep at the same time every day and giving the body enough rest. In the evening, the amount of melatonin that prepares the body for sleep increases, and in the morning, the level of cortisol that helps wake up rises. Therefore, getting enough sleep at night and following a sleep schedule are crucial for feeling refreshed in the morning.

Steering clear of phones, TVs, and other bright screens before bed also helps improve sleep. In the evening, it is advisable not to consume too much coffee, strong tea, and other caffeinated drinks. Upon waking up in the morning, it is beneficial to open the curtains and get as much natural light as possible, because light helps adjust the body's biological clock to a waking state.

Starting the morning with a few minutes of light exercise or a walk also helps boost energy levels throughout the day. Also, instead of diving into social networks as soon as you wake up, you can establish simple habits such as washing your face, ventilating the room, and making a short plan for the day. Thus, the strongest "recipe" for a good morning mood is sufficient sleep, a stable routine, and morning natural light.

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