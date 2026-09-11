People in China are paying to experience natural disasters (video)

·7·World
People in China are paying to experience natural disasters (video)

In Hangzhou, China, people are experiencing typhoons and floods in a realistic setting to prepare for emergencies. At the Lvxing Disaster Simulation Training Center, participants can undergo a typhoon simulation featuring winds of up to 165 kilometers per hour and heavy rain, Reuters reported.

In another part of the center, 900 tons of water are used to simulate flash floods from mountains. Participants also practice escaping safely from flooded urban areas or underground facilities. During these exercises, they are equipped with special wetsuits, helmets, and are supervised by safety personnel.

The cost for a one-day training session is 1,599 yuan, approximately 235 dollars. The center opened in May 2025, and since then, over 160,000 people have participated in its training programs.

In the future, there are plans to open similar centers in other parts of China to simulate other emergencies such as fires and earthquakes.

ХитойХанчжоуфавқулодда вазиятлартайфунсимуляцияхавфсизликтабиий офатлар
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