Khamdam Sobirov clarified the meaning of the word "Peshta"

Singer Khamdam Sobirov was asked about his currently viral song "Peshta". It was noted that fans are interpreting the meaning of the word "Peshta" in various ways, and many wanted to hear its explanation directly from the singer himself.

"Your trending song 'Peshta' is being interpreted in various ways by many. I wanted to ask you a bit about that. Many of your fans want to hear the answer to this question from you yourself. What does the word 'Peshta' mean?" — the question was asked.

Khamdam Sobirov answered this question as follows:

"The courage of a beautiful girl. In short, if we call her a trending girl, what shall we say — the most beautiful and the most courageous girl. A fiery girl," — said the singer.

Additionally, in social media comments, some users expressed the opinion that "Peshta" is a Tajik word meaning "ahead of everyone".