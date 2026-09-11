Ninkear unveils U9 Pro laptop at IFA 2026

·38·Technology
Ninkear unveils U9 Pro laptop at IFA 2026

At the IFA 2026 exhibition in Berlin, Ninkear unveiled its new flagship, the 16-inch U9 Pro laptop. According to ixbt.com, this mobile computer is specifically designed for software development, content creation, and working with applications that utilize local AI models. As reported by Ixbt.com, the news states.

The heart of the new device is the Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor. This chip, belonging to the Meteor Lake family, features 16 cores and 22 threads. It includes six performance cores, eight efficiency cores, and two additional low-power cores, with a maximum processor frequency reaching 5.1 GHz.

Performance and graphics capabilities

Graphics tasks are handled by the integrated Intel Arc core with eight Xe-cores and a frequency of up to 2.35 GHz. The processor also includes an Intel AI Boost neural processing unit, providing up to 11 TOPS of performance, which is crucial for AI tasks.

The version showcased at the exhibition is equipped with 24 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 1 TB NVMe SSD. The device's 16-inch screen features a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and a 120 Hz refresh rate. Full coverage of the sRGB color gamut is also announced.

Chassis and connectivity

The U9 Pro model is housed in a metal chassis, measuring 360×250×21 mm and weighing approximately 1.7 kg. The device is powered by a 79.8 Wh battery, supported by a 100W power adapter.

The laptop features the following ports and connectivity options on its sides:

  • Two USB-C ports
  • Three USB-A ports (USB 3.0 standard)
  • HDMI port
  • microSD card slot
  • 3.5 mm audio jack and a Kensington lock slot
For wireless connectivity, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 technologies are provided. A 2 MP camera is installed for video conferencing and calls, offering sufficient convenience for daily tasks.

NinkearLaptopIFA 2026IntelTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
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