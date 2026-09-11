Two Russian women died while trying to get rid of mold and rodents

In the village of Mikhaylovskoye in Russia's Altai Krai, two female pensioners died while fighting mold and rodents. They went into the cellar to harvest potatoes and clear the basement of mold and rodents. This was reported by Zakon.kz reported.

The tragedy occurred on the evening of September 6. The women began burning paper in a bucket to clear the cellar of mold and rodents. After a while, both of them felt unwell and were unable to leave the cellar on their own.

One of the pensioners managed to call an acquaintance and ask for help. When the man arrived at the garage, he found the women unconscious. However, he did not have the strength to pull them out of the cellar himself.

After that, rescuers and an ambulance brigade were called to the scene. According to the "112" Telegram channel, one of the women died before medical personnel arrived. Doctors tried to resuscitate the second woman, but it was impossible to save her life.

Currently, all circumstances of the tragedy are being determined.