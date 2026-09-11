Public transport fares for metro and buses in Tashkent may increase

·23·Uzbekistan
Public transport fares for metro and buses in Tashkent may increase

The cost of using public transport in Tashkent may rise. Starting October 1 of this year, the fare for metro and buses is planned to be increased from 1,700 soums to 2,500 soums for electronic payments. This is stated in a draft decision by the capital's khokimiyat entitled "On establishing public transport fare tariffs in the city of Tashkent."

According to the document, the following capped tariffs for passenger travel on Tashkent's public transport routes, namely buses and the metro, are proposed:

  • when paying in cash for a single passenger trip, a capped tariff of 3,000 soums including VAT will be charged. This tariff remains unchanged;

  • when a single payment is made via the electronic payment system, an incentive discount will be applied, and 2,500 soums including VAT will be charged;

  • a fee of 4,000 soums including VAT will be established for passenger baggage transportation services.

Avtobus transport kartalarining cheksiz tarif rejalari va narxlari ko‘rsatilgan jadval.Avtobus va metro uchun cheksiz hamda limitli tariflar ko‘rsatilgan jadval.

Additionally, it is planned to introduce new subscription and transfer tariffs for public transport users. These changes mean that new procedures for using the metro and buses will also be introduced for passengers.

Currently, the draft decision is not a finally approved document. It will be open for public discussion until September 19. During this period, citizens can share their opinions and proposals regarding the project.

Тошкентжамоат транспортийўлкира ҳақиметроавтобусэлектрон тўловтарифлар
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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