New robot solves Rubik's Cube in less than 10 seconds
1 min read3
New Zealand-based engineering students have achieved an extraordinary result. They have developed a robot capable of solving a 4×4×4 Rubik's Cube in just 9.806 seconds.
The device is designed to complete complex combinations much faster than a human. This result demonstrates the engineering skills and the effectiveness of the technical solutions developed by the students.
However, this result has not yet been officially recorded as a record. Nevertheless, the project has become one of the interesting achievements in the field of technology and robotics.
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