New Zealand-based engineering students have achieved an extraordinary result. They have developed a robot capable of solving a 4×4×4 Rubik's Cube in just 9.806 seconds.

The device is designed to complete complex combinations much faster than a human. This result demonstrates the engineering skills and the effectiveness of the technical solutions developed by the students.

However, this result has not yet been officially recorded as a record. Nevertheless, the project has become one of the interesting achievements in the field of technology and robotics.