A competition for the fastest sleep was held in Japan, and the winner became a millionaire
In Tokyo, the capital of Japan, a rare competition was organized: a contest to see who could fall asleep the fastest and with the best quality. Participants competing for the win had to do more than just take a nap; they had to demonstrate real skill.
The event, called "Matt Race," took place on October 5, 2026, and was organized by the mattress manufacturer Koala Sleep Japan. Dozens of participants took part in the competition, with each given up to 90 minutes to sleep.
A unique aspect of the competition was that special devices were placed on the participants' heads to monitor the sleep process. These devices evaluated how quickly a person fell asleep and the quality of their sleep. Some participants even brought soft toys with them during their rest.
The grand prize of the competition amounted to over 2.22 million yen, which is approximately 14,000 US dollars. The victory went to the participant who achieved the fastest sleep time and the highest quality of rest.
A woman competing under the pseudonym Suimii was declared the winner. She said she plans to spend the prize money on housing expenses for independent living and use the remaining funds to buy the beautiful bed she has always dreamed of.
The organizers noted that the main goal of the event was not just to host an unusual competition, but to draw public attention to the importance of healthy sleep and adequate rest.
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