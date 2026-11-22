In Tokyo, the capital of Japan, a rare competition was organized: a contest to see who could fall asleep the fastest and with the best quality. Participants competing for the win had to do more than just take a nap; they had to demonstrate real skill.

The event, called "Matt Race," took place on October 5, 2026, and was organized by the mattress manufacturer Koala Sleep Japan. Dozens of participants took part in the competition, with each given up to 90 minutes to sleep.

A unique aspect of the competition was that special devices were placed on the participants' heads to monitor the sleep process. These devices evaluated how quickly a person fell asleep and the quality of their sleep. Some participants even brought soft toys with them during their rest.