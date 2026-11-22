Uzbekistan national team striker Igor Sergeyev scored a hat-trick in a friendly match for the Iranian club Persepolis.

In this match, Persepolis secured a crushing 7-0 victory over the Kia team. In addition to Sergeyev's three precise strikes, Mohammadreza Mirshafian, Amirhossein Mahmoudi, Mohammadhossein Sadeghi, and Yasin Salmani also found the back of the net, contributing to the final lopsided result.

Training and club information

Players who were in the starting lineup for the 13th round of the Iranian championship against Paykan, which ended in a 3-0 victory, held recovery training sessions ahead of this friendly match.

Indicator / Information Details Match and result Persepolis — Kia 7-0 (friendly match) Hat-trick author Igor Sergeyev (Uzbekistan national team striker) Other goalscorers Mohammadreza Mirshafian, Amirhossein Mahmoudi, Mohammadhossein Sadeghi, Yasin Salmani Last match in the championship Iranian Championship 13th round: 3-0 victory over Paykan Owner of Kia club Mehdi Mahdavikia (former Iran national team and Hamburg player)

For information, the Kia club is owned by Mehdi Mahdavikia, a former player for the Iranian national team and the German club Hamburg.

Do you think the hat-trick in the friendly match will help Igor Sergeyev reach even better form in upcoming Iranian championship and cup matches? Leave your thoughts in the comments!