In the 13th round of La Liga, Barcelona played a dramatic match against Villarreal at home. Despite trailing by two goals, the Catalans turned the score around in a short time to win 3:2. In a match where Lamine Yamal missed a penalty, an own goal by visiting player Pau Navarro proved decisive.

Barcelona secured three important points in the race for the La Liga lead. However, this victory did not come easily for the Catalans: the opponent opened the scoring in the opening minutes and extended the lead to two goals in the second half. After that, Barcelona managed to change the course of the game.

Villarreal took a two-goal lead, Yamal missed a penalty

In the 7th minute of the match, Tajon Buchanan put Villarreal ahead. The visitors began to feel much more confident after the early goal, while Barcelona struggled to break through the opponent's defense.

In the 23rd minute, the Catalans had a good opportunity to equalize. However, Lamine Yamal failed to convert the penalty, and Barcelona missed the chance to restore balance.

In the 57th minute, Tani Oluwaseyi scored the visitors' second goal. Thus, Villarreal took a 2:0 lead, putting the Catalans in an even more difficult situation.

Barcelona changed the course of the game in 6 minutes

Trailing by two goals, Barcelona did not give up. The hosts increased the pressure and created more situations in front of the opponent's goal.

In the 61st minute, Gerard Martin narrowed the gap. This goal gave the Catalans renewed confidence, and the team continued to pressure the opponent.

In the 67th minute, Fermin Lopez brought the score to 2:2. Shortly after, in the same minute, Pau Navarro scored an own goal. His own goal put Barcelona ahead and became one of the decisive episodes of the match.

Barcelona achieved a comeback, turning a 0:2 score into a 3:2 result within a few minutes.

Pau Navarro ended the game with a red card

Tension remained high in the final minutes of the match. In the 90+4th minute, Villarreal player Pau Navarro received his second yellow card and was sent off.

Thus, the visitors finished the match with ten men. Barcelona held on to the victory in a difficult encounter.

Barcelona strengthened their lead in the tournament table

After this victory, Barcelona strengthened their first place in the La Liga table with 36 points. Villarreal remained in 9th place with 15 points.

La Liga, 13th round

Barcelona — Villarreal 3:2

Goals: Gerard Martin (61), Fermin Lopez (67), Pau Navarro (own goal, 67) — Tajon Buchanan (7), Tani Oluwaseyi (57).

Missed penalty: Lamine Yamal (23).

Red card: Pau Navarro (90+4, second yellow card).

Barcelona: Joan Garcia, Cancelo, Gerard Martin, Eric Garcia (Kounde, 84), Fermin Lopez (Olmo, 68), Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Adeyemi (Gordon, 68), de Jong, Bernal (Gavi, 90+1).

Villarreal: Gulacsi, Vega, Romero (Cardona, 65), Buchanan (Perez, 76), Navarro, Freeman, Gueye, Moleiro (Macia, 65), Comesana (Pepe, 76), Mikautadze (Mourinho, 86), Oluwaseyi.