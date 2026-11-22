Haaland addresses fans after Manchester City's winless streak
Manchester City's unsuccessful run in the English Premier League continues. After a 1:1 draw with Fulham, team striker Erling Haaland addressed fans on social media, emphasizing that an important week lies ahead for the club.
Manchester City failed to secure a win in their 11th-round Premier League match against Fulham. This draw extended the Manchester club's winless streak in the Premier League to four consecutive games.
Before the match against Fulham, the "Citizens" had suffered three consecutive defeats in the championship. Consequently, dropping points in the next match was another serious blow for the team.
What did Haaland say to the fans?
After the match against Fulham, Erling Haaland did not hide his dissatisfaction with the team's result on his X social media page. The Norwegian striker expressed gratitude for the fans' support and shifted focus to the important upcoming matches.
"We didn't play well enough yesterday. Now it's time to focus on an important week ahead. Thank you for continuing to support us," Haaland wrote.
Haaland's message indicates that the team is trying to overcome the current situation and prepare for the next matches. Given the loss of points in the championship, the upcoming games are of particular importance for Manchester City.
Manchester City faces a crucial clash against Arsenal
After the 11th round of the Premier League, Manchester City sits in 3rd place in the standings with 22 points. The team must return to winning ways in the upcoming matches to strengthen its position among the leaders.
The "Citizens" will face Arsenal on November 29 in the 12th round. This encounter could also be significant in terms of the title race.
For Haaland and his teammates, the main task now is to end the winless streak, restore the fans' trust, and record a positive result in the next crucial match.
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