Manchester City's unsuccessful run in the English Premier League continues. After a 1:1 draw with Fulham, team striker Erling Haaland addressed fans on social media, emphasizing that an important week lies ahead for the club.

Manchester City failed to secure a win in their 11th-round Premier League match against Fulham. This draw extended the Manchester club's winless streak in the Premier League to four consecutive games.

Before the match against Fulham, the "Citizens" had suffered three consecutive defeats in the championship. Consequently, dropping points in the next match was another serious blow for the team.

What did Haaland say to the fans?

After the match against Fulham, Erling Haaland did not hide his dissatisfaction with the team's result on his X social media page. The Norwegian striker expressed gratitude for the fans' support and shifted focus to the important upcoming matches.