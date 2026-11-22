Three suitcases intended to be smuggled to Germany caught the attention of inspectors at a Peruvian airport. Upon inspection, it was discovered that more than 3,000 tarantulas were hidden inside.

It is reported that the rare spiders were placed among dirty socks in the suitcases. This method was used in an attempt to bypass airport security.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident. So far, no further information has been provided regarding where the tarantulas were being taken or for what purpose.

This incident once again highlights the importance of monitoring against illegal wildlife trafficking at airports.