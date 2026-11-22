Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick spoke about his team's comeback, their second-half performance, and refereeing situations after a hard-fought victory over Villarreal (3:2). Although the German specialist was pleased with the result, he did not hide his dissatisfaction with the events that occurred around the bench. In the 13th round of the Spanish championship, Barcelona defeated Villarreal 3:2 despite trailing by two goals. Participating in the post-match press conference, Hansi Flick specifically acknowledged his team's spirited comeback. However, the result was not the only issue that caught the coach's attention. "We deserved the win": Flick evaluates the comeback Flick positively assessed the fact that his team did not give up even after the opponent took the lead. In his opinion, Barcelona had chances to score as early as the first half, but improved their collective play in the second half to shift the momentum in their favor.

"I am very happy with the win. It is especially pleasing that we won after the opponent took the lead. We conceded the first goal due to our own clear mistake. We had opportunities to score in the first half as well. In the second half, we played much better and organized our collective actions. I think we deserved this victory," said Flick. It should be noted that Villarreal opened the scoring in the first half and extended their lead to two goals in the second. However, Barcelona scored three goals in a short period to win the match. Flick unhappy with the situation regarding the referees At the press conference, the coach also touched upon questions regarding the officiating. Flick specifically said he did not understand the situation around the Barcelona bench and the sending off of Fermin. "I didn't understand why Fermin was sent off. I asked the referees about it, and that is exactly why I received a yellow card. I know one thing for sure: the fourth official kept looking toward our bench throughout the entire match. I try to help the referees on the pitch. I don't know what happened or what was said to him. I need to get more information about this," the Marca publication quotes the coach as saying.