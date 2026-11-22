A forest camera on the Estonian island of Saaremaa has captured an unusual deer that resembles a legendary unicorn. The growth on the center of the animal's forehead, which looks like a single horn, has sparked great interest on social media.

Interestingly, the camera was not installed to monitor deer, but to track the endangered European mink (a mustelid predator). It was placed by the Lutreola Foundation, an organization involved in nature conservation.

The organization posted the video of the unusual animal on social media, jokingly calling it "a unicorn found in Saaremaa."