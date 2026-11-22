Deer with a single horn on its forehead caught on camera in Estonia (video)
A forest camera on the Estonian island of Saaremaa has captured an unusual deer that resembles a legendary unicorn. The growth on the center of the animal's forehead, which looks like a single horn, has sparked great interest on social media.
Interestingly, the camera was not installed to monitor deer, but to track the endangered European mink (a mustelid predator). It was placed by the Lutreola Foundation, an organization involved in nature conservation.
The organization posted the video of the unusual animal on social media, jokingly calling it "a unicorn found in Saaremaa."
According to the Estonian publication ERR, the animal in the footage is a roe deer, a small species of deer. However, it is impossible to determine from the video alone whether the growth on its forehead is actually a horn or another type of structure.
Experts have suggested that the growth could be an additional horn or even an extra ear. There is currently no definitive conclusion regarding its origin.
The same forest camera also captured another rare animal: a black stork. This bird is much rarer than the white stork and typically nests in remote, secluded forest areas.
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