Constant complaining is a killer of health: Why it is proven that complainers get sick more often

·45·Health
Constant complaining is a killer of health: Why it is proven that complainers get sick more often

It has been revealed that constantly complaining about trivial problems in daily life, lamenting fate, and maintaining a permanently negative mood are not just bad habits, but dangerous factors that directly damage physical health. Research in the fields of medicine and psychosomatics shows that people who are constantly dissatisfied with their lives suffer from significantly more and more severe illnesses compared to others.

Conversely, being grateful for what you have and looking at life with gratitude activates the body's natural defense mechanisms.

How does constant complaining make the body sick?

When the human brain is overwhelmed with negative thoughts, complex biochemical changes occur in the body:

  • Disruption of immunity: Constant complaints and dissatisfaction cause the continuous release of the stress hormone cortisol in the brain. High cortisol weakens the immune system, leaving the body vulnerable to infectious and chronic diseases;

  • Cardiovascular strain: A negative mood leads to unstable blood pressure and narrowing of blood vessels, which over time causes hypertension and heart problems;

  • Exhaustion of the nervous system: The habit of complaining programs the neural connections in the brain to think negatively. As a result, a person falls into insomnia, headaches, chronic fatigue, and depression.

The miraculous healing of gratitude: What does science say?

Experts emphasize that gratitude and a positive mood are natural therapeutic agents for the human body:

  • Production of "happy hormones": A person who is grateful for what they have and notices the good and joys in life experiences an increase in serotonin, dopamine, and endorphin hormones;

  • Regeneration of the body: A calm mindset helps renew cells, balance the functioning of internal organs, and increase energy;

  • The key to longevity: The habit of being grateful for at least a few good things every day ensures mental stability and prolongs a person's life.

Instead of complaining about life's trials, appreciating existing blessings and being grateful is the simplest yet most impactful secret to living a healthy, peaceful, and happy life.

psychosomaticsgratitudecortisolserotonin
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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