The truth behind wrinkles: The fundamental differences between 50-year-olds of the past and today

·84·Health
The truth behind wrinkles: The fundamental differences between 50-year-olds of the past and today

When looking at old family photos, many people notice an interesting phenomenon: in the past, people who reached the age of 50 looked much older than their modern counterparts, appearing almost like 65–70-year-old seniors. At the same time, their physical strength, endurance, and ability to work tirelessly give the current generation the impression that they were "healthier."

This situation is a unique phenomenon actively studied in sociology and medicine, and it is rooted in specific biological laws and psychological illusions.

Why did the previous generation look older faster?

In the past, the following factors caused signs of aging to appear prematurely in people's facial features and bodies:

  • Hard and constant physical labor: People worked tirelessly from a young age under the scorching sun in fields or in factories, which dried out the skin and led to premature stooping of the posture;

  • Lack of sun protection: Sunscreen (SPF), which prevents 80 percent of the causes of premature skin aging and deep wrinkles, did not exist in those days;

  • Style, fashion, and aesthetics: Clothing styles, classic hairstyles, and the lack of development in dentistry made people look much older than their age. Today, cosmetology, proper care, and modern medicine keep 50-year-olds very energetic and young;

  • Harmful habits: In the past, smoking cigarettes and neglecting nutritional balance were common, which quickly faded the freshness of youth on the face.

The view that "they were healthier": Truth or medical illusion?

This perception is based on both real factors and significant diagnostic errors:

  • The effect of "natural selection": Because child mortality was high in the past, only those who were genetically robust and had rock-solid immunity could live past the age of 50. Nowadays, medicine allows even people with chronic illnesses to live long and prosperous lives;

  • Natural activity and the absence of hypodynamia: Walking thousands of steps a day and consuming natural, fresh products constantly conditioned the cardiovascular system;

  • Lack of diagnosis — false health: In the past, people almost never went to the doctor. Because the early stages of diabetes, hypertension, or oncological diseases were not screened for, they simply went undetected. Saying "people in the past were healthier" does not mean they were not actually sick, but rather that they were not diagnosed in time.

Comparison: 50-year-olds of the past and present

Feature

50-year-olds of the past

50-year-olds of today

Appearance

Quickly appearing wrinkles, stooped posture, looking much older

Young and energetic look, cosmetics, dentistry, and proper care

Physical activity

High (daily heavy physical labor and constant movement)

Low (sedentary work, but supplemented with sports and fitness)

Overall life expectancy

Lower (average life expectancy was short)

Higher (live significantly longer due to modern medicine)

The "health" of people in the past was often associated with high endurance and silently enduring illnesses. Today's 50-year-olds, however, have the fortune of both looking young and living a longer, more meaningful life with the help of modern science and a culture of healthy living.

biological aginghealthy lifestylemedical sociologycosmetology
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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