The secret of daytime sleep: Exactly how many minutes should you sleep to keep your body refreshed?

·30·Health
The secret of daytime sleep: Exactly how many minutes should you sleep to keep your body refreshed?

Taking a short nap during the day to overcome fatigue and restore energy is a habit common to many people. However, experts recommend strictly controlling the duration of daytime sleep and not exceeding 30 minutes. Otherwise, instead of the expected refreshment, a sense of heavy exhaustion and unease may arise for the rest of the day.

From a medical standpoint, this condition is directly related to chemical processes in the human brain and the alternation of sleep stages.

The 20-minute "magic" sleep: The role of the serotonin hormone

A short-term daytime rest restores the body in the following ways:

  • Serotonin production: During the first 20 minutes of daytime rest, the body actively produces serotonin, known as the "happiness and energy hormone";

  • Source of refreshment: It is precisely after this short sleep that a person feels a surge of strength, brain activity clears up, and mood lifts, which is ensured by the timely activation of serotonin.

What happens if it exceeds 30 minutes? The negative effect of the deep phase

The main reasons why sleeping longer during the day is harmful:

  • Entering deep sleep: 30 minutes after sleep begins, the body enters a deep phase, and "waking up" the brain from this stage is much more difficult;

  • Heavy fatigue and unease: A person who wakes up during the deep phase feels even more tired and sluggish;

  • Heart rate and mood disorders: Waking up at the wrong time causes an accelerated heartbeat, internal unease and anxiety, as well as a sharp drop in mood.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Our brain makes decisions before we doOur brain makes decisions before we doToday, 12:07When bees get sick, they choose their own «medicine»When bees get sick, they choose their own «medicine»Today, 12:02Coffee and medicine won't help: 3 free remedies to cure chronic fatigueCoffee and medicine won't help: 3 free remedies to cure chronic fatigue28.08, 20:12Confirmed: Who is required to get the updated COVID-19 vaccine?Confirmed: Who is required to get the updated COVID-19 vaccine?28.08, 16:36Can you grow muscle without working out? Chinese scientists test a new methodCan you grow muscle without working out? Chinese scientists test a new method27.08, 23:32Australian Scientists Identify Molecule That Slows the Progression of Breast CancerAustralian Scientists Identify Molecule That Slows the Progression of Breast Cancer22.08, 09:35
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Health news

Does Your Birthday Reveal Which Organ of Yours Is “Sensitive”? An Interesting Interpretation
Does Your Birthday Reveal Which Organ of Yours Is “Sensitive”? An Interesting Interpretation
Can Suppressed Emotions Make the Body Sick? What Does Science Say?
Can Suppressed Emotions Make the Body Sick? What Does Science Say?
Coffee and medicine won't help: 3 free remedies to cure chronic fatigue
Coffee and medicine won't help: 3 free remedies to cure chronic fatigue
Do These 6 Drinks Really Heal Internal Organs?
Do These 6 Drinks Really Heal Internal Organs?
14 habits after age 50: which ones are actually dangerous?
14 habits after age 50: which ones are actually dangerous?
Why Does the Abdomen Bloat? Psychosomatic Factors and the Real Causes...
Why Does the Abdomen Bloat? Psychosomatic Factors and the Real Causes...
Milk, garlic and kiwi: which of the 12 tips actually work?
Milk, garlic and kiwi: which of the 12 tips actually work?
“They hide it from doctors,” they say: We fact-checked 7 pieces of advice...
“They hide it from doctors,” they say: We fact-checked 7 pieces of advice...