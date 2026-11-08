Getting rid of insomnia: A surprising method for falling asleep quickly and soundly has been found

·37·Health
Getting rid of insomnia: A surprising method for falling asleep quickly and soundly has been found

Many people complain about tossing and turning in bed for a long time at night, unable to fall asleep. Experts note that one of the most common, yet rarely addressed, causes of insomnia is having cold feet.

Medical research shows that wearing socks before going to bed triggers natural biological mechanisms in the body, helping a person fall asleep quickly and deeply.

The biological secret: Vasodilation and body temperature

Keeping the feet warm sends a direct signal to the body's central nervous system:

  • Blood vessels dilate: When feet are warm, blood vessels expand (the process of vasodilation), which improves internal blood circulation in the body;

  • Heat dissipation: Through the blood vessels, excess heat from the body's core is distributed to the extremities (hands and feet) and begins to dissipate outward;

  • Natural cooling of the body: For a person to fall asleep faster, the body's core internal temperature must drop slightly. Warming the feet accelerates this cooling process and sends a signal to the brain that it is time to sleep.

Important recommendations for choosing the right socks

For this method to be truly effective, it is important to follow these simple rules:

  • Only clean and natural fabric: Before going to bed, one should wear separate clean, soft, and breathable (cotton or bamboo) socks, not the ones worn during the day;

  • Non-constricting elastic: The elastic of the socks must not squeeze the feet; otherwise, blood circulation may worsen, leading to the opposite result;

  • Do not allow overheating: Very thick or synthetic socks cause the feet to overheat and sweat excessively, which disrupts sleep quality.

Sometimes, for a high-quality and sound sleep, a pair of comfortable socks can become the best natural solution instead of expensive medications or sedatives.

insomniahealthy lifestylesleep hygienevasodilation
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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