How lying erodes health: Unexpected effects on the body, appearance, and weight

·46·Health
How lying erodes health: Unexpected effects on the body, appearance, and weight

Most people perceive lying only as a moral or ethical flaw. However, according to medical research and the conclusions of psychologists, insincerity is one of the dangerous factors that seriously damages a person's physical health.

The greater the scale of the lie, the more mental and physical energy the body spends to keep it in the brain and control the fabricated events. As a result, the body remains in a state of constant tension and begins to weaken systematically.

How does lying harm the body? 3 main reasons

An insincere lifestyle causes the following negative changes in the body:

  • Stress hormone (cortisol) levels rise sharply: Every time a lie is told and there is a risk of it being exposed, the brain sends a danger signal. As a result, the amount of cortisol and adrenaline in the blood increases, blood pressure rises, and the heart rate accelerates;

  • Immunity weakens and the risk of illness increases: A state of constant chronic stress disables the immune system's natural defense mechanisms. As a result, a person becomes more susceptible to various viral, infectious, and cardiovascular diseases;

  • Appearance deteriorates rapidly: Tension, insomnia, and a toxic nervous state lead to skin pallor, premature wrinkles, under-eye puffiness, and hair thinning.

Chronic fatigue, excess weight, and body shape distortion

The mechanism of lying is not limited to the nerves but also directly affects daily habits:

  • Energy depletion: The brain works twice as hard to hide the truth. Trying not to forget the fabricated details and constant defensiveness lead a person to chronic fatigue and emotional burnout;

  • Overeating (compulsive hunger): High cortisol levels force the brain to crave excess calories, particularly sweets and fatty foods. The habit of "eating" stress soon leads to weight gain and a sharp distortion of body shape.

The most natural way to maintain mental and physical lightness, robust health, and a beautiful appearance is to make telling the truth and living sincerely a habit.

psychologycortisolstresshealthy lifestyle
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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