Pain zones and their emotional causes: Harmony of body and soul

Often, we attribute the pains that bother us to physical fatigue, sleeping in an awkward position, or illness. However, ancient medicine and the modern science of psychosomatics emphasize that bodily pains, particularly back pain, can be a reflection of a person's inner emotional state, experiences, and thoughts.

Through the suggested infographic, we will examine which emotions are associated with pain in different parts of the back.

1. Neck and shoulder area: Stretched responsibility

The upper part of the back, particularly the neck and shoulders, represents how a person carries the burden of life.

Main emotion: "Stretched responsibility".

Causes: Pain in this area is often related to a person taking on excessive burdens, trying to solve others' problems as well (a fixed mindset of "I must do everything"). Such people put their own needs second, have a strong need for others' approval, and strive for constant control.

2. Mid-back (Upper lumbar region): The past and guilt

This zone covers the central part of the spine and is said to be connected to past experiences.

Main emotion: "Guilt".

Causes: Discomfort here is related to an inability to let go of past events and blaming oneself for mistakes made in the past. It also arises from a person's high demands on themselves and the struggle to meet others' expectations. Difficulties in being kind to oneself take a toll on this zone.

3. Lower back: The consequence of anger and anxiety

Lower back pain is considered the most common problem physically. From a psychosomatic point of view, this area shows a person's current inner struggle.

Main emotion: "Anger" and "Fear".

Causes: Pain in this area is directly related to suppressed, unexpressed feelings of anger. Furthermore, constant anxiety about the future, a lack of a sense of security, and fear of change (resistance) also make the lower back stiffen like a "stone".

4. Hip and sacrum: Insecurity and loneliness

The lowest part of the back, the sacrum area, signifies a person's foundation in life and their support system.

Main emotion: "Insecurity".

Causes: Pain here indicates a feeling of lacking a reliable foundation or emotional support in life. This person may feel lonely and live in a state of constant "alertness" (anxiety). Additionally, tension caused by financial problems also accumulates exactly here.

Conclusion

Behind every pain zone shown in the infographic lies a specific internal conflict. This knowledge will help you understand the root cause of the pain and work on your mental state, rather than limiting yourself to medication alone.

Note: If you have persistent and severe pain, you must first consult a qualified medical specialist (neuropathologist, vertebrologist) and undergo a medical examination. This information is provided for supplementary purposes only.