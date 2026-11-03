3 benefits of prunes that even surprised NASA researchers

·37·Health
3 benefits of prunes that even surprised NASA researchers

Many people consider prunes (dried plums) to be just a simple dried fruit that aids the digestive system. However, according to the conclusions of international scientists and nutritionists, this black treasure is a true "superfood" capable of protecting the human body at the cellular level.

By regularly consuming just two prunes every day, one can achieve a number of important positive changes in the body.

3 healing properties of prunes that few people know about

1. Protector of tooth enamel and gums

Prunes act as a natural antiseptic for the oral microflora:

  • Antibacterial strike: Unique antibacterial compounds in the fruit stop the growth of dangerous bacteria that cause tooth-decaying cavities and gum inflammation;

  • Strengthening gums: Natural microelements in its composition nourish the tissues around the teeth, significantly reducing the risk of bleeding gums and periodontitis.

2. Protection against radiation (NASA research)

This dried fruit has been carefully studied for the diet of astronauts:

  • Space agency conclusion: According to research by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the antioxidants in prunes effectively protect the body from the effects of radiation and the resulting degradation of bone tissue;

  • Bone strength: The boron, potassium, and vitamin K it contains increase bone density and help prevent osteoporosis, which occurs with age.

3. Supporting the heart and cleansing blood vessels

A powerful natural tonic for cardiovascular health:

  • Shield against "bad" cholesterol: The soluble fiber in prunes controls harmful cholesterol in the blood and prevents the formation of atherosclerotic plaques in the vessels;

  • Normalizing blood pressure: Due to its richness in the mineral potassium, it softens vessel walls and naturally maintains arterial blood pressure at a steady level.

How should it be consumed?

To maintain health, support the heart, and cleanse the body of harmful toxins, it is sufficient to eat only 2 pieces of high-quality prunes per day. This is one of the most convenient and natural ways to restore immunity without extra expenses or chemical additives.

prunesNASAosteoporosischolesterol
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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