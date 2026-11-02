Life-extending drugs: A new medical revolution announced in Russia

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Life-extending drugs: A new medical revolution announced in Russia

Russian medical science has moved large-scale research into one of humanity's greatest mysteries — dramatically extending life and slowing the aging process — into an active phase. This was officially announced by Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko on November 2 at the all-Russian forum titled "National Health — The Foundation of Russia's Prosperity."

The Minister emphasized that Russian scientists and pharmacologists are working tirelessly to create the most advanced innovative drugs capable of directly influencing cellular aging mechanisms and delaying the decline of the organism.

Cellular-level impact: How do the innovative drugs work?

This direction in medicine is considered one of the most promising branches of biomedicine:

  • Halting aging: The advanced drugs being developed are aimed at supporting the renewal rate of cells in the body and slowing their degradation;

  • The "elixir of longevity" concept: The project aims not just to increase the number of years lived, but to radically extend the period of a person's active, healthy, and productive life;

  • State priority: The Ministry of Health specifically noted that achieving technological leadership in the field of biomedicine and extending the healthy life of the population is the main strategic direction of state policy.

Practical results and demographic goals

Alongside laboratory research, positive dynamics are already being observed in the field:

  • Reduction in mortality among the working-age population: According to the agency, a stable downward trend in mortality rates among working-age citizens is being recorded in the country;

  • Comprehensive approach: The combination of fundamental scientific achievements, breakthrough drugs, and employee health protection programs at major enterprises is expected to create a significant demographic shift in the coming years.

Although it has not been specified when the innovative biopreparations will be released for mass practice, these scientific steps are becoming part of a global race to ensure active longevity worldwide.

Mikhail MurashkoRussian Ministry of HealthBiomedicineLife extension
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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