How is the new coronavirus spreading across the world manifesting?

The latest mutation of the coronavirus infection — the PJ.2.1 strain — has begun to spread actively around the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) has placed this new lineage under special monitoring, as the risk of its spread across several continents is increasing.

According to Elena Malinnikova, Doctor of Medical Sciences, virologist, and infectious disease specialist, this new variant may differ significantly from previous mutations in its specific clinical symptoms.

Key differences and dangerous symptoms of the PJ.2.1 strain

Scientists and doctors are paying special attention to the following two main symptoms observed in the new variant:

Severe and acute sore throat: Compared to previous variants, patients infected with the PJ.2.1 strain experience much more intense and prolonged pain in the throat and pharyngeal area;

Prolonged severe asthenia (weakness): The most dangerous aspect of the new mutation is that even after the patient has formally recovered, they continue to feel deep weakness and physical fatigue for a long time. Even with complete rest, patients may suffer from a lack of energy;

General respiratory symptoms: At the same time, the usual symptoms of the virus remain: fever, chills, runny nose, cough, headache, and severe muscle aches.

When did the mutation appear and how is it spreading globally?