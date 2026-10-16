The "hidden danger" of thinking too much about money exposed

·58·Health
The "hidden danger" of thinking too much about money exposed

In the modern world, worrying about material stability has become a natural state, but if these thoughts turn into chronic anxiety, they can become a devastating blow to the human body.

Psychologists and medical experts note that constantly racking one's brain over where to get money, how to distribute expenses, and what to do next causes chronic mental tension (stress) and lays the foundation for severe nervous disorders.

How does chronic financial stress devour the body?

Constant anxiety about material scarcity or maintaining wealth has a direct negative impact on all the main systems of human health:

  • Breakdown of the nervous system: Unceasing worry keeps the brain in a non-stop "defense" mode, as a result of which nerve fibers and neural connections become strained, leading to chronic depression and neurosis;

  • Sharp decline in immunity: The persistently high level of the stress hormone — cortisol — weakens natural immune defense, resulting in the body's inability to fight off any infectious and inflammatory diseases;

  • Cardiovascular risk: Increased heart rate and vasoconstriction raise blood pressure, significantly multiplying the risk of heart attack and stroke;

  • Deterioration of sleep and memory: At night, worries about money disrupt sleep quality, the deep sleep phase disappears, which leads to daytime memory loss, lack of concentration, and constant bad mood.

Hidden fatigue: Many fail to notice that their bodies are exhausted

An aspect of particular concern to experts is that people live without realizing this danger in time:

  • Anxiety turned into a habit: Thousands of people consider internal trembling, anxiety, and psychological pressure to be a normal part of daily life, failing to notice how seriously exhausted their bodies are;

  • The need for balance: Financial goals are important, but one must not forget that if health is lost, none of the earned funds will be able to restore it.

Doctors recommend that along with solving financial problems, people give their brains a rest from excessive thoughts, and set aside special time for sports, walks, and peaceful sleep.

financial stressimmunitycortisolfinancial stability
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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